Mandira Bedi Joins Full Circle: Advocating Mental Wellness

Prominent actor and host Mandira Bedi announced on Thursday her latest role as co-founder of Full Circle, a mental and emotional wellness platform. Known for her contributions to popular TV shows and films, Bedi's new venture reflects her growing advocacy for mental health.

Full Circle aims to provide a modern mental wellness space, offering access to qualified professionals, curated support systems, and evidence-based practices. As co-founder, Bedi will actively shape the platform's vision, curating experiences to motivate more people toward taking charge of their mental well-being.

In a statement, Bedi emphasized the importance of mental wellness, stating, "Healing into wholeness isn't just a philosophy, it's a necessity." Full Circle will offer therapy, group sessions, mindfulness workshops, and psychoeducation tools to assist individuals in navigating life's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)