Mandira Bedi Joins Full Circle: Advocating Mental Wellness

Mandira Bedi, renowned for her roles in TV and film, has become a co-founder of Full Circle, a mental and emotional wellness platform. The initiative aims to support mental health through professional guidance and curated support. Bedi emphasizes the necessity of mental wellness alongside physical fitness.

Prominent actor and host Mandira Bedi announced on Thursday her latest role as co-founder of Full Circle, a mental and emotional wellness platform. Known for her contributions to popular TV shows and films, Bedi's new venture reflects her growing advocacy for mental health.

Full Circle aims to provide a modern mental wellness space, offering access to qualified professionals, curated support systems, and evidence-based practices. As co-founder, Bedi will actively shape the platform's vision, curating experiences to motivate more people toward taking charge of their mental well-being.

In a statement, Bedi emphasized the importance of mental wellness, stating, "Healing into wholeness isn't just a philosophy, it's a necessity." Full Circle will offer therapy, group sessions, mindfulness workshops, and psychoeducation tools to assist individuals in navigating life's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

