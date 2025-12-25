Noah Schnapp Advocates For Therapy for Child Actors

Noah Schnapp, the actor who became a household name through his portrayal of Will Byers in Netflix's 'Stranger Things,' is advocating for mandatory therapy for child actors.

In a recent interview, Schnapp, 21, reflected on his early fame at age 11 and how he initially believed he didn't need therapy. Now, he champions its importance for those in the entertainment industry.

Schnapp shared insights on the challenges of growing up under public scrutiny, noting the pressures can lead to significant personal issues. With the final season of 'Stranger Things' airing soon, Schnapp emphasizes the need for support systems outside of parents for young actors in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)