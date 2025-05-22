Historic Appointments: Pope Leo XIV's Trailblazing Leadership

In a groundbreaking move, Pope Leo XIV, history's first American pontiff, announced on Thursday his inaugural American bishop appointment by naming Bishop Michael Pham to head the San Diego diocese. This move fills the vacancy left by Cardinal Robert McElroy's appointment as archbishop of Washington DC. Pham, previously serving as an auxiliary bishop, brings a wealth of experience, having been responsible for programming for the diocese's ethnic groups.

Originating from Da Nang, Vietnam, Bishop Pham was ordained in 1999 and later ascended to bishop in 2023. The San Diego diocese serves approximately 1.3 million Catholics in a region with a total population of 3.5 million, per the US Catholic bishops conference. Pham's record was vetted by the former Cardinal Robert Prevost, reflecting the heightened scrutiny within clerical appointments.

Signifying a continued push for gender inclusion, Pope Leo XIV also appointed Sister Tiziana Merletti as second-in-command in the Vatican's congregation for religious orders. This complements the historic appointment of Sister Simona Brambilla, marking a shift towards greater female representation in the Vatican hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)