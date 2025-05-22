Left Menu

Historic Appointments: Pope Leo XIV's Trailblazing Leadership

Pope Leo XIV appoints Bishop Michael Pham as the new bishop of San Diego and names Sister Tiziana Merletti as No. 2 in the Vatican's congregation for religious orders, marking significant strides towards inclusivity and modernization within the Vatican's leadership structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:50 IST
Historic Appointments: Pope Leo XIV's Trailblazing Leadership
Pope

In a groundbreaking move, Pope Leo XIV, history's first American pontiff, announced on Thursday his inaugural American bishop appointment by naming Bishop Michael Pham to head the San Diego diocese. This move fills the vacancy left by Cardinal Robert McElroy's appointment as archbishop of Washington DC. Pham, previously serving as an auxiliary bishop, brings a wealth of experience, having been responsible for programming for the diocese's ethnic groups.

Originating from Da Nang, Vietnam, Bishop Pham was ordained in 1999 and later ascended to bishop in 2023. The San Diego diocese serves approximately 1.3 million Catholics in a region with a total population of 3.5 million, per the US Catholic bishops conference. Pham's record was vetted by the former Cardinal Robert Prevost, reflecting the heightened scrutiny within clerical appointments.

Signifying a continued push for gender inclusion, Pope Leo XIV also appointed Sister Tiziana Merletti as second-in-command in the Vatican's congregation for religious orders. This complements the historic appointment of Sister Simona Brambilla, marking a shift towards greater female representation in the Vatican hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025