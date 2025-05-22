Left Menu

Controversial Cartoons: Cartoonist Faces Legal Heat

A cartoonist from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Hemant Malviya, is facing legal trouble over allegedly offensive social media posts. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Vinay Joshi lodged a complaint against Malviya, accusing him of distributing content detrimental to religious sentiments. Malviya's online works focus on political and religious themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:18 IST
An Indore-based cartoonist, Hemant Malviya, has been booked for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media, as per a complaint filed by an RSS functionary, Vinay Joshi.

The legal action was initiated following accusations that Malviya's cartoons and posts on platforms like Facebook criticized religious figures and institutions, potentially harming communal harmony. Officials noted that his works referenced various political and religious subjects, including the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cartoonist faces charges under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Despite his disclaimers on social media, an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

