Entertainment News: From Cannes Highlights to Legal Battles

A roundup of current entertainment news covers the passing of actor George Wendt, legal issues for members of the Irish rap band Kneecap, and U.S. singer Chris Brown. It also highlights the Cannes Film Festival, where filmmaker Jafar Panahi plans to return to Iran for his next project.

Updated: 22-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:27 IST
Comic actor George Wendt, beloved for his role as Norm in NBC's sitcom 'Cheers,' passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home at 76, according to his publicist, Melissa Nathan. As a Chicago native, Wendt's comedic charm earned him several Emmy nominations.

In other news, a member of the Irish rap band Kneecap, known by his stage name Mo Chara, faces a terrorism charge related to displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London performance. U.S. singer Chris Brown has been granted bail by a UK court over assault charges, allowing him to proceed with his planned world tour.

The Cannes Film Festival continues to capture attention with Iranian director Jafar Panahi announcing his intent to return to Iran after a 15-year travel ban. In addition, Austrian singer JJ calls for Israel's exclusion from the 2026 Eurovision due to ongoing conflicts in Gaza, sparking further debate around the event.

