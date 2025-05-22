Left Menu

Punjab's Cooperative Societies: A Beacon of Financial Responsibility

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann celebrated Dhuri circle cooperative societies for recovering over 99% of their loans. Highlighting the strength of cooperative banking, Mann encourages lower interest accounts and simple weddings to reduce farmer debt. The state aims to further bolster the cooperative sector's efficiency and impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhuri | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:01 IST
Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann honored the Dhuri circle cooperative societies on Thursday for achieving an impressive loan recovery rate exceeding 99%. Addressing a gathering to mark the International Year of Cooperation, Mann expressed pride over the societies' new benchmark in financial responsibility.

Mann emphasized the need to fortify the cooperative sector to benefit farmers and other stakeholders. He urged farmers to use cooperative banks, which offer lower interest rates, and advocated for simple weddings to help reduce the financial burdens on farmers.

The Chief Minister highlighted efforts to enhance the efficiency of cooperative institutions by consulting with banking experts. Additionally, he recommended farmers employ farm equipment on a custom hiring basis through cooperatives to manage costs effectively, further stating the government's commitment to bolstering the cooperative sector.

