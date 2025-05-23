President Murmu Awards Gallantry Honors: A Salute to Courage and Valor
President Droupadi Murmu awarded six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumously, to Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel for their bravery. The ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan also saw 33 Shaurya Chakras awarded, highlighting acts of heroism in counter-terrorism, anti-piracy, and rescue operations.
In a solemn ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu conferred six Kirti Chakras on Thursday, acknowledging the exceptional bravery of Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. Among the recipients were those who showcased unwavering courage in their duties, including four honorees recognized posthumously.
The Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peace-time gallantry award, was presented to individuals such as Col Manpreet Singh of the Sikh Light Infantry and several other esteemed personnel from both the Army's Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Their bravery in counter-terror and counter-insurgency operations was paramount in their recognition.
Additionally, the President awarded 33 Shaurya Chakras, seven posthumously, to members of the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and state police for their valor in various challenging operations. These honors underscore a commitment to safeguarding national security and the indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces.
