Alia Bhatt's Grand Entrance: Bollywood's New Jewel at Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt was seen at Mumbai Airport heading to her first-ever Cannes Film Festival appearance. Dressed in a striking ensemble, her presence squashes rumors of absence. Aishwarya Rai and other stars have already set the tone at the event with their show-stopping couture and glamour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:03 IST
Actress Alia Bhatt (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the early hours of Friday morning, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made headlines as she was photographed at Mumbai International Airport. She was adorned in a casual yet eye-catching attire, including an oversized blazer and blue baggy jeans, heading to the Cannes Film Festival 2025 for her debut appearance.

The look was completed with black sunglasses, captivating the media amidst a frenzy and dispelling rumors about her absence from the prestigious event. After impressing fans worldwide with her Met Gala appearance last year, anticipation is high for Bhatt's Cannes debut.

Meanwhile, the 78th Cannes Film Festival has seen numerous Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai, grace the event. Rai stunned onlookers with her bold black Gaurav Gupta gown and a dramatic Banarasi brocade cape inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka, highlighting Indian sartorial elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

