Left Menu

Innovative Minds Tackle Food Waste at UST's Zero-Waste Hackathon

UST hosted its Zero-Waste Hackathon 2025 in London, challenging young innovators worldwide to create tech solutions for reducing food waste. The event featured AI-driven proposals, focusing on sustainability in the food sector. The top teams were awarded for their innovative solutions, emphasizing technology's role in addressing environmental issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:42 IST
Innovative Minds Tackle Food Waste at UST's Zero-Waste Hackathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to combat food waste, UST organized its annual Zero-Waste Hackathon 2025 in London, inviting young innovators globally to devise tech-focused solutions. The event saw entries from around the world, with teams proposing AI-driven strategies to tackle buffet waste in the hospitality sector.

Among 88 entries, the top 10 teams, representing countries like India, Spain, and the UK, participated both in-person and virtually. Their inventive solutions harnessed AI to address pressing issues, aligning with UST's vision of integrating technology with environmental sustainability.

Ultimately, teams Zero Forks from the UK and Cul Intel from India seized victory with ideas centering on minimizing food waste. Their proposals demonstrated a mix of behavioral science and AI optimization, underscoring tech's pivotal role in real-world problem-solving. The event concluded with an awards ceremony, celebrating the next generation of changemakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025