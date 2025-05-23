Innovative Minds Tackle Food Waste at UST's Zero-Waste Hackathon

In a bid to combat food waste, UST organized its annual Zero-Waste Hackathon 2025 in London, inviting young innovators globally to devise tech-focused solutions. The event saw entries from around the world, with teams proposing AI-driven strategies to tackle buffet waste in the hospitality sector.

Among 88 entries, the top 10 teams, representing countries like India, Spain, and the UK, participated both in-person and virtually. Their inventive solutions harnessed AI to address pressing issues, aligning with UST's vision of integrating technology with environmental sustainability.

Ultimately, teams Zero Forks from the UK and Cul Intel from India seized victory with ideas centering on minimizing food waste. Their proposals demonstrated a mix of behavioral science and AI optimization, underscoring tech's pivotal role in real-world problem-solving. The event concluded with an awards ceremony, celebrating the next generation of changemakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)