Sweets with a Patriotic Twist: 'Pak' to 'Shree' in Jaipur

In a patriotic rebranding effort, sweet shops in Jaipur are renaming traditional confections by replacing the suffix 'Pak' with 'Shree', in response to anti-Pakistan sentiment. This movement reflects national pride, with notable shops like Tyohaar Sweets and Bombay Misthan Bhandar leading the change. The gesture resonates with customers as a cultural response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:31 IST
Sweets in Jaipur receive a patriotic makeover as shops replace the suffix 'Pak' with 'Shree' in their names. This symbolic change, initiated by confectionaries such as Tyohaar Sweets and Bombay Misthan Bhandar, aims to reflect the nationalistic sentiment following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Anjali Jain, owner of Tyohaar Sweets, emphasized that their decision transcends linguistics, resonating with customers as a reflection of national pride. 'The spirit of patriotism should reside in every heart,' she remarked, highlighting the gesture as a cultural response.

Businessman Ramesh Bhatia and retired teacher Pushpa Kaushik view the renaming as a powerful and symbolic gesture, showing solidarity with Indian forces. The movement has gained traction with numerous smaller sweet shops following suit, striking a chord with the city's residents.

