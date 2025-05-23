SGPC Halts Portrait Display of Dr. Manmohan Singh at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has temporarily suspended its decision to showcase a portrait of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at the Central Sikh Museum, located at the Golden Temple.

This move comes after SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami directed a pause following objections from various community factions.

The SGPC remains committed to respecting Sikh community sentiments, emphasizing the importance of achieving a consensus before proceeding with the display of the portrait.

