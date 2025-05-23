Left Menu

SGPC Halts Portrait Display of Dr. Manmohan Singh at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has put on hold the decision to display Dr. Manmohan Singh's portrait at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple. This pause was ordered by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami after objections were raised by various groups. The decision will be reconsidered later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:39 IST
SGPC Halts Portrait Display of Dr. Manmohan Singh at Golden Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has temporarily suspended its decision to showcase a portrait of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at the Central Sikh Museum, located at the Golden Temple.

This move comes after SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami directed a pause following objections from various community factions.

The SGPC remains committed to respecting Sikh community sentiments, emphasizing the importance of achieving a consensus before proceeding with the display of the portrait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025