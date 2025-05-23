SGPC Halts Portrait Display of Dr. Manmohan Singh at Golden Temple
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has put on hold the decision to display Dr. Manmohan Singh's portrait at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple. This pause was ordered by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami after objections were raised by various groups. The decision will be reconsidered later.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has temporarily suspended its decision to showcase a portrait of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at the Central Sikh Museum, located at the Golden Temple.
This move comes after SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami directed a pause following objections from various community factions.
The SGPC remains committed to respecting Sikh community sentiments, emphasizing the importance of achieving a consensus before proceeding with the display of the portrait.
(With inputs from agencies.)
