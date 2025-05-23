Carlo Ancelotti's Emotional Farewell to Real Madrid: A New Chapter Beckons

Real Madrid formalized on Friday the impending departure of Carlo Ancelotti following the club's last Spanish league fixture this weekend, which promises an emotional farewell for the esteemed coach.

Ancelotti, already confirmed as the next head coach for Brazil, leaves Madrid with one year remaining on his contract. The club will honor him during their final match against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, alongside veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who is also making his exit.

During his second tenure with Madrid, Ancelotti led the team to multiple championships, including the Champions League and Spanish league titles last season. His transition to Brazil reflects his commitment to Madrid, opting not to join a rival club. The departure announcement paves the way for Madrid to appoint their next coach, with Xabi Alonso being the anticipated successor.

