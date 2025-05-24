Justice Served: Kim Kardashian's Jewel Thieves Convicted in French Court

A French court recently convicted the individuals involved in the 2016 heist that saw U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian tied up at gunpoint, losing a $4 million engagement ring and other valuables.

The court found eight out of the ten accused guilty, with the mastermind Aomar Ait Khedache sentenced to three years. The robbery, considered France's biggest in two decades, involved disguises and intimidation.

Kardashian, who traveled to Paris to testify, expressed relief at the verdict, describing the incident as terrifying. 'I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice,' she stated, acknowledging a path of healing for everyone involved.

