Left Menu

Justice Served: Kim Kardashian's Jewel Thieves Convicted in French Court

A French court has convicted the jewel thieves involved in the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian. Eight of the ten charged were found guilty, including mastermind Aomar Ait Khedache. Kim Kardashian expressed gratitude to French authorities, highlighting the lasting impact of the incident on her and her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:12 IST
Justice Served: Kim Kardashian's Jewel Thieves Convicted in French Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A French court recently convicted the individuals involved in the 2016 heist that saw U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian tied up at gunpoint, losing a $4 million engagement ring and other valuables.

The court found eight out of the ten accused guilty, with the mastermind Aomar Ait Khedache sentenced to three years. The robbery, considered France's biggest in two decades, involved disguises and intimidation.

Kardashian, who traveled to Paris to testify, expressed relief at the verdict, describing the incident as terrifying. 'I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice,' she stated, acknowledging a path of healing for everyone involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025