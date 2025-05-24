Justice Served: Kim Kardashian's Jewel Thieves Convicted in French Court
A French court has convicted the jewel thieves involved in the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian. Eight of the ten charged were found guilty, including mastermind Aomar Ait Khedache. Kim Kardashian expressed gratitude to French authorities, highlighting the lasting impact of the incident on her and her family.
A French court recently convicted the individuals involved in the 2016 heist that saw U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian tied up at gunpoint, losing a $4 million engagement ring and other valuables.
The court found eight out of the ten accused guilty, with the mastermind Aomar Ait Khedache sentenced to three years. The robbery, considered France's biggest in two decades, involved disguises and intimidation.
Kardashian, who traveled to Paris to testify, expressed relief at the verdict, describing the incident as terrifying. 'I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice,' she stated, acknowledging a path of healing for everyone involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)