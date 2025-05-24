Left Menu

Court Battle Over Pacific Monument Fishing Protections

Environmentalists are contesting President Trump's order, which allows commercial fishing in the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument. They argue it removes vital protections, harming marine biodiversity. The lawsuit, supported by Earthjustice, highlights negative impacts on Native Hawaiian interests and the potential for ecological damage via longline fishing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 24-05-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 05:18 IST
Court Battle Over Pacific Monument Fishing Protections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Environmental advocates are taking legal action against President Donald Trump's executive order, claiming it removes essential protections from the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument. The order is said to pave the way for detrimental commercial fishing practices in the area.

The monument, originally established by President George W. Bush in 2009 and expanded by President Barack Obama in 2014, encompasses around 1.3 million square kilometers in the central Pacific Ocean. Trump's recent proclamation has prompted the US National Marine Fisheries Service to inform fishing permit holders about the opportunity to fish within the monument, despite existing bans.

Earthjustice is monitoring the situation and states that longline fishing, involving extensive baited hooks, poses risks to marine life such as turtles and seabirds. The lawsuit also emphasizes the cultural and spiritual significance of the area for Native Hawaiian groups, arguing that commercial fishing undermines these values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025