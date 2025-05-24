Court Battle Over Pacific Monument Fishing Protections

Environmental advocates are taking legal action against President Donald Trump's executive order, claiming it removes essential protections from the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument. The order is said to pave the way for detrimental commercial fishing practices in the area.

The monument, originally established by President George W. Bush in 2009 and expanded by President Barack Obama in 2014, encompasses around 1.3 million square kilometers in the central Pacific Ocean. Trump's recent proclamation has prompted the US National Marine Fisheries Service to inform fishing permit holders about the opportunity to fish within the monument, despite existing bans.

Earthjustice is monitoring the situation and states that longline fishing, involving extensive baited hooks, poses risks to marine life such as turtles and seabirds. The lawsuit also emphasizes the cultural and spiritual significance of the area for Native Hawaiian groups, arguing that commercial fishing undermines these values.

