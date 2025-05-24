Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dazzling Return from Cannes 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai from the Cannes 2025, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. The duo greeted the paparazzi in coordinated black outfits. Aishwarya dazzled at Cannes with a traditional saree and a bold designer gown, continuing her iconic red carpet presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:01 IST
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, made a glamorous return to Mumbai on Friday night, marking her representation of India at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. She was notably accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, and the pair warmly greeted paparazzi as they exited the Mumbai airport.

In a charming display of coordination, Aishwarya and Aaradhya both sported stylish black outfits. Aishwarya donned a sleek black top complemented by matching tights and a chic coat, whereas Aaradhya wore a black top, denim jeans, and a black jacket, waving and smiling at the crowd as they approached their car.

During her time at Cannes, Aishwarya upheld her legacy of outstanding red carpet moments. She debuted in an exquisite ivory saree paired with a dramatic pallu and lace trail, accessorized by a layered ruby necklace and a touch of sindoor. Her second appearance was just as striking, featuring a custom Gaurav Gupta creation: a black shimmer gown with a voluminous white Banarasi brocade cape, woven with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita. Her last appearance was in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' but her next project remains unannounced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

