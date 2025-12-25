Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Airport: A Tribute to D.B. Patil?

The Navi Mumbai International Airport has commenced operations, renewing a campaign to name the facility after the late politician D B Patil. Advocates argue that naming the airport after Patil would honor his legacy in Navi Mumbai’s development. The first commercial flight from Bengaluru landed on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:17 IST
Navi Mumbai Airport: A Tribute to D.B. Patil?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marked a significant milestone as it became operational on Thursday, with the campaign to name the facility after late local leader D B Patil gaining fresh momentum. The inaugural commercial flight from Bengaluru, operated by IndiGo, landed at 8 am, setting a transformative pace for the region.

Former Member of Parliament Sanjeev Naik, reflecting on the new operational status, expressed profound happiness, remarking on the struggles to secure Navi Mumbai its own international airport. He emphasized the facility's potential impact on national growth and reiterated the popular demand for naming the airport after D B Patil, a sentiment echoed by many Navi Mumbaikars who were present to witness the historic first landing.

D B Patil, who passed away in 2013, was a revered politician known for his pivotal role in advocating Navi Mumbai's development and the rights of those affected by land acquisition. As his family witnessed the airport's initiation, they voiced hope that the naming issue would soon be resolved, aligning with Patil's lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025