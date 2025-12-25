Navi Mumbai Airport: A Tribute to D.B. Patil?

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marked a significant milestone as it became operational on Thursday, with the campaign to name the facility after late local leader D B Patil gaining fresh momentum. The inaugural commercial flight from Bengaluru, operated by IndiGo, landed at 8 am, setting a transformative pace for the region.

Former Member of Parliament Sanjeev Naik, reflecting on the new operational status, expressed profound happiness, remarking on the struggles to secure Navi Mumbai its own international airport. He emphasized the facility's potential impact on national growth and reiterated the popular demand for naming the airport after D B Patil, a sentiment echoed by many Navi Mumbaikars who were present to witness the historic first landing.

D B Patil, who passed away in 2013, was a revered politician known for his pivotal role in advocating Navi Mumbai's development and the rights of those affected by land acquisition. As his family witnessed the airport's initiation, they voiced hope that the naming issue would soon be resolved, aligning with Patil's lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)