Alia Bhatt's Dazzling Cannes Debut in Schiaparelli Couture

Renowned Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made a striking entrance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Opting for a sophisticated Schiaparelli haute couture gown, the 32-year-old actress captivated onlookers with her choice of an off-shoulder, fishtail design in a pastel hue featuring intricate floral patterns.

The actor maintained a refined appearance with minimal makeup and a sleek bun. Bolstering her global ambassador role for L'Oreal Paris, now celebrating a significant gala milestone, Alia shared images of her Cannes experience on Instagram, charmingly captioning them with 'Hello Cannes.'

By tagging L'Oreal Paris, she highlighted her connection with the renowned beauty brand. Alia's appearance not only celebrated a personal milestone but also reinforced her international presence in the fashion and film industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)