Remembering Mukul Dev: A Beloved Actor's Legacy and Tributes

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal pays tribute to her late friend and actor Mukul Dev, remembering their two-decade-long friendship and his unmatched warmth. Dev, known for his roles across various Indian film industries, passed away at 54, leaving a significant void in the entertainment world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:58 IST
Deepshikha Nagpal, Mukul Dev (Photo/Instagram/@deepshikha.nagpal). Image Credit: ANI
In an emotional homage to the late Mukul Dev, actress Deepshikha Nagpal reflected on their enduring friendship, which lasted over two decades. Having collaborated on projects like 'Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle' and 'Maya', Deepshikha portrayed Mukul as both a talented actor and a person with immense warmth.

Speaking to ANI, Deepshikha expressed her disbelief and deep sorrow at Mukul's passing, describing him as an irreplaceable part of her life. She noted his exceptional kindness and professionalism, highlighting their close bond formed over years of working together. "It's devastating to realize I've lost such a dear friend," she lamented.

Mukul Dev, celebrated for his work in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films, died at the age of 54. Known for his versatility and kind-hearted nature, his passing sent ripples of grief throughout the film industry. His funeral, scheduled in Delhi, will see friends and family bid him a final farewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

