Neglected Memorial Sparks Outcry: Rash Behari Bose's Legacy at Risk

The grave of Indian freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose in Tokyo is sparking concern over its neglect. Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale and other dignitaries have called for urgent action from Indian authorities, prompted by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, who highlighted the poor state during a recent memorial visit.

Updated: 24-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:08 IST
The condition of Rash Behari Bose's grave in Tokyo's Tama cemetery has caused significant concern among Indian authorities and dignitaries. As leaders pay their respects, Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has urged prompt intervention by the Indian Ambassador to Japan following the memorial's dilapidated state being brought to attention by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

Gokhale labeled Bose a 'national hero from Bengal' and emphasized the importance of preserving his legacy with proper maintenance of his burial site. The issue gained traction as several officials, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have visited the site without addressing its neglect until now.

Abhishek Banerjee's recent visit has sparked a renewed call for action, and with the Indian delegation currently in Japan, there is hope for swift diplomatic engagement to ensure the memorial's restoration and recognition of Bose's vital role in India's freedom struggle.

