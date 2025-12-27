Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter List 'Discrepancies'

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee plans to meet India's Chief Election Commissioner to demand the release of a flagged voter list in West Bengal. He claims discrepancies were flagged selectively, accusing the EC of bias. He questions the exclusion of Northeastern states in the exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:15 IST
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter List 'Discrepancies'
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement against the Election Commission, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee announced he will meet with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to request the release of a flagged voter list, suggesting political bias against West Bengal following the SIR exercise.

Banerjee questioned why the EC hasn't yet publicized these flagged lists, accusing them of collaborating with the BJP's alleged political agenda. The leader emphasized the selective nature of the SIR, questioning why it wasn't conducted in other border-sharing states.

He criticized the EC, stating that discrepancies in voter data highlight errors and potential biases, demanding accountability and transparency in managing the electoral rolls. Banerjee highlighted issues like 'logical discrepancies' and alleged political motivations behind the deletions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
2
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
3
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India
4
Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025