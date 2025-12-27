TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter List 'Discrepancies'

In a strong statement against the Election Commission, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee announced he will meet with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to request the release of a flagged voter list, suggesting political bias against West Bengal following the SIR exercise.

Banerjee questioned why the EC hasn't yet publicized these flagged lists, accusing them of collaborating with the BJP's alleged political agenda. The leader emphasized the selective nature of the SIR, questioning why it wasn't conducted in other border-sharing states.

He criticized the EC, stating that discrepancies in voter data highlight errors and potential biases, demanding accountability and transparency in managing the electoral rolls. Banerjee highlighted issues like 'logical discrepancies' and alleged political motivations behind the deletions.

(With inputs from agencies.)