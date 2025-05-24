Assam's Struggle for Connectivity: From Historic Error to Visionary Pathways

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced sharp criticism of past Indian leadership, blaming both Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for missed opportunities that left the Northeastern region without vital trade and infrastructure routes. Sarma pointed out how these decisions severed Assam's historical connectivity and prosperity.

Speaking at the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, Sarma detailed how pre-independence Assam thrived as a trade hub with a higher per capita income than the national average. The railway line to Chittagong and waterways like the Brahmaputra were major economic arteries that were disrupted by the Partition of India, isolating Assam economically.

Despite historical setbacks, Sarma emphasized the transformative changes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime. By reviving inland waterways and infrastructure, Assam is being repositioned as a gateway to Southeast Asia. He underscored the urgency for strategic transport and logistics corridors to fully unlock the region's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)