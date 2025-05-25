Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Celebrates Singhbhum Chamber's Platinum Jubilee

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visits Ranchi and Jamshedpur for a two-day tour. He will join the platinum jubilee of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry and pay tributes at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial. He will also attend a public reception in Ranchi before returning to New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 11:19 IST
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Ranchi for a high-profile visit that includes celebratory and commemorative events. He is in Jharkhand to partake in various engagements, chief among them the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur.

Birla's arrival was marked by a warm reception at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport by Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. He paid respects to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk before heading to the Raj Bhawan.

During his stay, Birla will visit several key sites, including the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum. His schedule also lists a public reception at Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh in Ranchi, hosted by multiple social and religious organizations, before he concludes his trip and returns to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

