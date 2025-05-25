Left Menu

India's Chess Prodigies Set to Dazzle at Norway Tournament

India's top chess players, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, head to Norway Chess to compete against the world's best, including Magnus Carlsen. Representing India in the women's section are Koneru Humpy and R Vaishali. This prestigious event marks a significant milestone for Indian chess on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, India's rising chess prodigies, are poised to make waves at the Norway Chess tournament, taking on renowned players such as Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura. This year's event promises intense battles as part of the classical chess style competition.

The tournament, featuring a six-player double round-robin format in both the men's and women's sections, is recognized as a major event in the global chess calendar. India is represented in the women's section by Koneru Humpy and R Vaishali, marking their debut in a highly competitive field.

This year's participation by two Indian players in the men's section ignites hope for securing India's first title at the Norway Chess. The competition serves as a testament to India's growing prominence in the international chess landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

