Gukesh's Grandmaster Challenge: From World Champion to Norway Showdown

Star Indian chess player D Gukesh is prepared to face new challenges at the elite Norway Chess tournament. After becoming the youngest chess world champion, Gukesh is set to compete against top players like Magnus Carlsen. Gukesh remains focused on the game, avoiding distractions to achieve his goals.

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh is poised to tackle the next stage of his career at the upcoming Norway Chess tournament. The 18-year-old, who claimed the title of youngest world champion last year, faces formidable opponents such as Magnus Carlsen.

Gukesh emphasizes the importance of concentration in classical chess, where matches can stretch over five hours. "Staying focused is crucial," he explained, acknowledging the mental challenges of the game.

The tournament, dubbed the "Wimbledon of Chess," promises high-stakes matches, particularly Gukesh's encounter with Carlsen, the current world No. 1. Gukesh, who holds fond memories of Norway, expressed excitement about this prestigious event.

