UK Challenges Google's AI Dominance with New Competition Measures

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK is pushing for Google to overhaul its search services to offer more options for businesses and consumers, allowing publishers to opt-out of their content being used in AI features. This proposal comes in the wake of Google's designation as a 'strategic market status' holder.

Google's overwhelming dominance in search queries, accounting for over 90% in Britain, has impacted click-through rates for news websites due to AI-generated overviews. The CMA's proposed changes aim to restore balance and offer publishers more control over their content usage in Google's AI products.

In response, Google acknowledged changing search behaviors and expressed its commitment to providing choices for publishers while maintaining a seamless search experience for users. The consultation on these proposals will close in February next year.