UK Challenges Google's AI Dominance with New Competition Measures

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has urged Google to allow publishers to opt-out of their content being used in AI features without impacting search rankings. This move aims to increase competition and provide more choices to consumers and businesses while ensuring fair content usage in AI overviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK is pushing for Google to overhaul its search services to offer more options for businesses and consumers, allowing publishers to opt-out of their content being used in AI features. This proposal comes in the wake of Google's designation as a 'strategic market status' holder.

Google's overwhelming dominance in search queries, accounting for over 90% in Britain, has impacted click-through rates for news websites due to AI-generated overviews. The CMA's proposed changes aim to restore balance and offer publishers more control over their content usage in Google's AI products.

In response, Google acknowledged changing search behaviors and expressed its commitment to providing choices for publishers while maintaining a seamless search experience for users. The consultation on these proposals will close in February next year.

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

