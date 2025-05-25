Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Opens Doors for Devotees Amidst Scenic Himalayan Backdrop

The revered Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara in the Garhwal Himalayan region of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has officially opened its doors this Sunday for devotees, inaugurating the annual pilgrimage season.

This spiritual event kicked off after the ceremonial arrival of the 'Panj Pyare' and included traditional prayers such as Guru Ardas, Shabad Kirtan, and Gurbani resonating through the air. The gurudwara, sitting majestically at 15,000 feet, was adorned with flowers and colorful flags, while key figures like the President of the Hemkund Gurudwara Trust, Narendrajit Singh Bindra, were in attendance.

Due to the residual snow blanket surrounding the shrine, a clear path has been carved out, ensuring the safe passage for pilgrims. The pilgrimage, running from May through October, attracts lakhs of devotees annually, both domestic and international, all poised to pay their respects and participate in this profound spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)