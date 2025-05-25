Reclaiming the Waters: Women of Karauli Transform Drought-stricken Lands

In Rajasthan's Karauli district, women have sparked a remarkable transformation, rescuing their drought-stricken lands through water conservation. Led by Sampatti Devi, these women convinced their husbands to abandon dacoity, seeking a sustainable life through agriculture.

In collaboration with Tarun Bharat Sangh, an Alwar-based NGO, they revived old ponds and constructed new water bodies, known as pokhars, altering their previously barren landscape. The initiative spurred a significant change, turning the seasonal Serni river into a perennial water source.

With revived agriculture, the local community transitioned from a life of fear to one of hope, growing crops and creating new livelihoods. The once-dacoity-stricken region now stands as a testament to community resilience, with over 500 pokhars preventing droughts and floods across the district.