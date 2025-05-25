Left Menu

Reclaiming the Waters: Women of Karauli Transform Drought-stricken Lands

In Rajasthan's Karauli district, women led by Sampatti Devi, transformed their barren land into fertile terrain through water conservation. Collaborating with an NGO, they revived ponds and built new water bodies, replacing dacoity with sustainable agriculture. Their efforts rejuvenated the Serni river and offered livelihoods, hope, and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karauli | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Karauli district, women have sparked a remarkable transformation, rescuing their drought-stricken lands through water conservation. Led by Sampatti Devi, these women convinced their husbands to abandon dacoity, seeking a sustainable life through agriculture.

In collaboration with Tarun Bharat Sangh, an Alwar-based NGO, they revived old ponds and constructed new water bodies, known as pokhars, altering their previously barren landscape. The initiative spurred a significant change, turning the seasonal Serni river into a perennial water source.

With revived agriculture, the local community transitioned from a life of fear to one of hope, growing crops and creating new livelihoods. The once-dacoity-stricken region now stands as a testament to community resilience, with over 500 pokhars preventing droughts and floods across the district.

