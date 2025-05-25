Ezukone to House Kollam's First Green Cricket Stadium

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the construction of a new cricket stadium in Ezukone on Sunday, describing it as the future cricket capital of Kollam district.

Spearheaded by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), this groundbreaking project is the first in Kerala to earn approval under the GRIHA green building rating system. GRIHA, an independent entity formed by TERI and MNRE, promotes eco-friendly building practices across India.

With an estimated expenditure of Rs 56 crore, the initial phase of construction costs Rs 21 crore and aims for completion by the close of 2026. Nestled on 10 acres owned by KCA, the stadium is a cornerstone in the plan to upgrade Kerala's sports infrastructure, stated KCA President Jayesh George.