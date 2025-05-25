Left Menu

Ezukone to House Kollam's First Green Cricket Stadium

Kerala Cricket Association breaks ground on a cricket stadium in Ezukone, set to be Kollam's cricket hub. The Rs 56 crore project, approved under India's GRIHA green building system, spans 10 acres and marks a pivotal step in enhancing Kerala's sports facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:44 IST
Ezukone to House Kollam's First Green Cricket Stadium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the construction of a new cricket stadium in Ezukone on Sunday, describing it as the future cricket capital of Kollam district.

Spearheaded by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), this groundbreaking project is the first in Kerala to earn approval under the GRIHA green building rating system. GRIHA, an independent entity formed by TERI and MNRE, promotes eco-friendly building practices across India.

With an estimated expenditure of Rs 56 crore, the initial phase of construction costs Rs 21 crore and aims for completion by the close of 2026. Nestled on 10 acres owned by KCA, the stadium is a cornerstone in the plan to upgrade Kerala's sports infrastructure, stated KCA President Jayesh George.

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

