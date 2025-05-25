Controversy Unfolds at Miss World 2025 Amid Allegations

A senior bureaucrat in Telangana has dismissed allegations made by Miss England, Milla Magee, about ethical concerns at the Miss World 2025 pageant. Jayesh Ranjan, a Special Chief Secretary, concluded an investigation finding no evidence to support Magee's claims.

Although Magee attributed her exit from the competition to a family health emergency, she expressed discontent with the pageant's environment, suggesting it clashed with her concept of 'beauty with a purpose.'

The controversy gained political traction in Telangana, with BRS Working President K T Rama Rao insisting on a comprehensive follow-up investigation while emphasizing the state's respect for women.

