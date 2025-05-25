Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds at Miss World 2025 Amid Allegations

No evidence was found supporting Miss England Milla Magee's allegations concerning ethical issues during Miss World 2025, according to an inquiry by Telangana's Jayesh Ranjan. While Magee cited family issues for her withdrawal, the event attracted political attention with calls for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:47 IST
A senior bureaucrat in Telangana has dismissed allegations made by Miss England, Milla Magee, about ethical concerns at the Miss World 2025 pageant. Jayesh Ranjan, a Special Chief Secretary, concluded an investigation finding no evidence to support Magee's claims.

Although Magee attributed her exit from the competition to a family health emergency, she expressed discontent with the pageant's environment, suggesting it clashed with her concept of 'beauty with a purpose.'

The controversy gained political traction in Telangana, with BRS Working President K T Rama Rao insisting on a comprehensive follow-up investigation while emphasizing the state's respect for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

