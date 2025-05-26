Merci Rafa: A Heartfelt Farewell to Roland Garros' King

Roland Garros was enveloped in an emotional atmosphere as fans and organizers paid tribute to Rafael Nadal, marking his unparalleled legacy on its clay courts. The French Open honored the 14-time champion with a heartwarming ceremony, turning the stands into a sea of 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts.

Nadal, who retired last year, appeared humbled as he was greeted with a standing ovation. A short film celebrated his storied career, evoking tears from the tennis legend and the crowd alike. Memories of his triumphs and challenges stirred the audience, who chanted his name in admiration.

The event featured tennis greats like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Roger Federer. They joined Nadal in sharing a moment of reflection on their storied careers. Nadal expressed deep gratitude to his family, coaches, and the French fans who embraced him over two decades of iconic performances.