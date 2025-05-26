Left Menu

Merci Rafa: A Heartfelt Farewell to Roland Garros' King

Roland Garros paid tribute to Rafael Nadal with an emotional ceremony, highlighting his 14-title legacy. Clad in 'Merci Rafa' shirts, fans celebrated as Nadal's footprint was immortalized in clay. The event featured tributes and acknowledgments, with Nadal joined by tennis legends, honoring his impactful career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 00:06 IST
Merci Rafa: A Heartfelt Farewell to Roland Garros' King
Rafael Nadal

Roland Garros was enveloped in an emotional atmosphere as fans and organizers paid tribute to Rafael Nadal, marking his unparalleled legacy on its clay courts. The French Open honored the 14-time champion with a heartwarming ceremony, turning the stands into a sea of 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts.

Nadal, who retired last year, appeared humbled as he was greeted with a standing ovation. A short film celebrated his storied career, evoking tears from the tennis legend and the crowd alike. Memories of his triumphs and challenges stirred the audience, who chanted his name in admiration.

The event featured tennis greats like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Roger Federer. They joined Nadal in sharing a moment of reflection on their storied careers. Nadal expressed deep gratitude to his family, coaches, and the French fans who embraced him over two decades of iconic performances.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025