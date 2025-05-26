Cannes Triumphs and Hollywood Heists: A Curtain-Raiser on Entertainment

Iranian director Jafar Panahi celebrated a significant achievement at the Cannes Film Festival as his film 'It Was Just An Accident' secured the prestigious Palme d'Or, marking a rare feat of winning the top prize at all three major European film events.

In Paris, a court has handed down convictions for those involved in the high-profile jewel heist of Kim Kardashian in 2016. The theft, which saw robbers disguising as police and stealing a $4 million engagement ring among other valuables, resulted in ten individuals standing trial.

Meanwhile, the box office lit up with the combined success of 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning,' as they amassed nearly $500 million during a single weekend. This achievement sets the stage for a record-breaking Memorial Day in terms of ticket sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)