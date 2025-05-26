Cannes Triumphs and Hollywood Heists: A Curtain-Raiser on Entertainment
Iranian director Jafar Panahi's film 'It Was Just An Accident' wins the top prize at Cannes, solidifying his legacy in European cinema. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's jewel heist reaches a verdict in Paris. Cannes also shines with Ethan Coen's latest film, and box office hits 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible' achieve monumental success.
Iranian director Jafar Panahi celebrated a significant achievement at the Cannes Film Festival as his film 'It Was Just An Accident' secured the prestigious Palme d'Or, marking a rare feat of winning the top prize at all three major European film events.
In Paris, a court has handed down convictions for those involved in the high-profile jewel heist of Kim Kardashian in 2016. The theft, which saw robbers disguising as police and stealing a $4 million engagement ring among other valuables, resulted in ten individuals standing trial.
Meanwhile, the box office lit up with the combined success of 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning,' as they amassed nearly $500 million during a single weekend. This achievement sets the stage for a record-breaking Memorial Day in terms of ticket sales.
(With inputs from agencies.)
