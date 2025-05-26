Rahul Dev's Heartfelt Thanks After Brother Mukul Dev's Passing
Actor Rahul Dev expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support following the passing of his brother, Mukul Dev. Mukul, known for roles in hit films and co-writing "Omerta," was remembered by celebrities and loved ones. His last rites were held in Delhi.
Actor Rahul Dev conveyed his heartfelt thanks to well-wishers after the passing of his brother Mukul Dev, who died at 54. Mukul's performances in popular films such as "Son of Sardaar" and his co-writing of the acclaimed movie "Omerta" were fondly remembered.
Rahul took to Instagram to share a poignant post featuring Mukul's picture, expressing gratitude for the love and kind wishes extended during this difficult time. The sudden loss of a talented actor like Mukul prompted a wave of tributes from industry peers including Sushmita Sen, Salman Khan, and Sonu Sood.
Mukul's last rites were conducted at the Dayanand Mukti Dham crematorium in Delhi, marking the end of a celebrated life in cinema. His contributions to the film industry, notably his work with director Hansal Mehta, remain cherished by admirers and colleagues alike.
