PM Modi's Grand Vadodara Roadshow Celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' Success

During his visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced with a spirited roadshow in Vadodara, marking the success of 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan. The event drew enthusiastic crowds, including Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family, celebrating alongside Modi.

PM Modi's itinerary featured a series of significant project inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, collectively valued at over Rs 82,950 crore, spanning sectors from infrastructure to solar energy.

Highlights included unveiling India's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine in Dahod and laying foundation stones for extensive projects in Kutch, with anticipation building for further initiatives in Gandhinagar.