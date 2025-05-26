Left Menu

PM Modi's Grand Vadodara Roadshow Celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Vadodara during his two-day visit to Gujarat, celebrating 'Operation Sindoor' and inaugurating numerous development projects. Crowds enthusiastically welcomed him, with women in red sarees showering petals. His engagements included unveiling a locomotive engine and multiple projects across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:38 IST
PM Modi's Grand Vadodara Roadshow Celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced with a spirited roadshow in Vadodara, marking the success of 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan. The event drew enthusiastic crowds, including Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family, celebrating alongside Modi.

PM Modi's itinerary featured a series of significant project inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, collectively valued at over Rs 82,950 crore, spanning sectors from infrastructure to solar energy.

Highlights included unveiling India's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine in Dahod and laying foundation stones for extensive projects in Kutch, with anticipation building for further initiatives in Gandhinagar.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025