Bollywood Actor Dino Morea Grilled in Mithi River Scam

Dino Morea was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing for his alleged connections to middlemen in the Mithi River desilting scam. This case involves a Rs 65 crore fraud where tenders were manipulated to benefit specific contractors, causing significant financial losses to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:13 IST
Bollywood actor Dino Morea faced questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday over his alleged involvement with two middlemen linked to the Mithi River desilting scam, officials revealed.

Morea arrived at the EOW premises located within the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office complex in South Mumbai earlier in the day. The investigation focuses on his purported connections to individuals arrested in the fraudulent desilting scheme, valued at Rs 65 crore.

This investigation follows the recent filing of a police case implicating 13 individuals, including civic officials and contractors, in the financial misconduct related to the Mithi River's desilting process. It is alleged that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials skewed the tender process to favor a particular machinery supplier, while contractors produced fraudulent billing for sludge transport, leading to an over Rs 65.54 crore loss for the civic body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

