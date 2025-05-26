Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Scientific Prowess
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praises Operation Sindoor, highlighting its role in showcasing India's defence innovations and scientific capabilities. He emphasizes the operation as a testament to indigenous technology and self-reliance. The Physics Bharat Yatra initiative aims to promote scientific learning across India, aligning with India's vision of becoming a global scientific leader.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has credited the success of Operation Sindoor to the country's remarkable defence capabilities and scientific innovations. The operation is a testament to India's scientific strength and self-reliance in national security.
Speaking at the launch of the Physics Bharat Yatra in Udhampur, Sinha acknowledged the initiative by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers and the National Anveshika Network of India to foster experimental science learning across the nation. The yatra aims to unite various regions in a shared mission of reviving the joy of learning science.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has prioritized 'Atmanirbharta.' The Lieutenant Governor urges Indian scientists abroad to return home to contribute to this vision, highlighting favorable conditions for innovation and the nation's aim to become a global scientific powerhouse by 2047.
