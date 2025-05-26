Celebrating the Rebel Spirit of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:08 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the legacy of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the rebel poet, as she attended his 126th birthday celebration at Rabindra Sadan. Islam's works are renowned for promoting harmony and humanity beyond religious confines.

Banerjee, demonstrating her appreciation for the poet's impact, acknowledged Nazrul's patriotic spirit and contributions to Bengali literature, citing both a university and an airport named in his honor.

Emphasizing his status as a cultural luminary, Banerjee noted various initiatives her government has undertaken to honor Islam, including the creation of a cultural center and publication of research books to perpetuate his influence.

