Court Greenlights Summer Workshops on Ramayana and Vedas

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a PIL against organizing summer workshops on the Ramayana and the Vedas across the state's districts. The petitioner, failing to meet procedural requirements, could not halt the Director of International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute's initiatives at state schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:03 IST
A bench consisting of Chief Justice Arun Bhasali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra noted that the petitioner failed to meet the required procedural standards of the Allahabad High Court Rules, particularly concerning the disclosure of the petitioner's credentials.

The International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute's Director issued a letter requesting state Basic Shiksha Adhikaris to approve these workshops in 75 districts. The court observed the petitioner's failure to prove possession of relevant documents legally, leading to the rejection of the PIL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

