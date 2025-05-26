Court Greenlights Summer Workshops on Ramayana and Vedas

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the organization of summer workshops focused on the Ramayana and the Vedas in all districts of the state. The dismissal allows the workshops to proceed as planned.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Arun Bhasali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra noted that the petitioner failed to meet the required procedural standards of the Allahabad High Court Rules, particularly concerning the disclosure of the petitioner's credentials.

The International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute's Director issued a letter requesting state Basic Shiksha Adhikaris to approve these workshops in 75 districts. The court observed the petitioner's failure to prove possession of relevant documents legally, leading to the rejection of the PIL.

