Left Menu

Star-Studded Wins Light Up American Music Awards Night

At the fan-driven American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Gracie Abrams, Becky G, and SZA were among the initial award recipients. The event featured dynamic performances and recognized powerhouse artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, and Rod Stewart, celebrating outstanding contributions to the music industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 06:38 IST
Star-Studded Wins Light Up American Music Awards Night
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a glittering ceremony in Las Vegas, folk-pop artist Gracie Abrams, Latin sensation Becky G, and R&B superstar SZA scooped up early accolades at the American Music Awards on Monday. Abrams, who won new artist of the year, expressed gratitude via a recorded video message, thanking her fans for their support.

SZA triumphed with awards for favorite female R&B artist and best R&B song for "Saturn." Meanwhile, Becky G was recognized as the favorite female Latin artist. The event kickstarted with Jennifer Lopez delivering an energetic medley of hits from nominees, setting the tone for a captivating evening broadcasted live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel on CBS.

Notably, Kendrick Lamar, with ten nominations, was poised to dominate the awards night. Competing for artist of the year against icons like Taylor Swift, Lamar's hit "Not Like Us" was a strong contender for song of the year. The ceremony also honored legends Janet Jackson with the Icon award and Rod Stewart with a lifetime achievement accolade.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025