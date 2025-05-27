Star-Studded Wins Light Up American Music Awards Night

In a glittering ceremony in Las Vegas, folk-pop artist Gracie Abrams, Latin sensation Becky G, and R&B superstar SZA scooped up early accolades at the American Music Awards on Monday. Abrams, who won new artist of the year, expressed gratitude via a recorded video message, thanking her fans for their support.

SZA triumphed with awards for favorite female R&B artist and best R&B song for "Saturn." Meanwhile, Becky G was recognized as the favorite female Latin artist. The event kickstarted with Jennifer Lopez delivering an energetic medley of hits from nominees, setting the tone for a captivating evening broadcasted live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel on CBS.

Notably, Kendrick Lamar, with ten nominations, was poised to dominate the awards night. Competing for artist of the year against icons like Taylor Swift, Lamar's hit "Not Like Us" was a strong contender for song of the year. The ceremony also honored legends Janet Jackson with the Icon award and Rod Stewart with a lifetime achievement accolade.