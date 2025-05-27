Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan Faces Legal Trouble

Unni Mukundan, a noted Malayalam actor, has been charged by local authorities following allegations of assault against his professional manager, Vipin Kumar.

Kumar alleges that Mukundan slapped him during a dispute about a film review featuring another actor, further claiming the actor used abusive language and issued threats.

The confrontation reportedly took place in a Kakkanad apartment complex's basement parking on Monday. Local police have registered an FIR and are investigating. Mukundan has yet to respond to these serious accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)