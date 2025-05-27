Left Menu

Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan Faces Legal Trouble

Unni Mukundan, a renowned Malayalam actor, is facing legal issues after allegedly assaulting his manager, Vipin Kumar, in Kakkanad. Kumar claims Mukundan slapped him over a film review, used abusive language, and made threats. An FIR has been registered, with various charges pressed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:13 IST
Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan Faces Legal Trouble
Unni Mukundan
  • Country:
  • India

Unni Mukundan, a noted Malayalam actor, has been charged by local authorities following allegations of assault against his professional manager, Vipin Kumar.

Kumar alleges that Mukundan slapped him during a dispute about a film review featuring another actor, further claiming the actor used abusive language and issued threats.

The confrontation reportedly took place in a Kakkanad apartment complex's basement parking on Monday. Local police have registered an FIR and are investigating. Mukundan has yet to respond to these serious accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025