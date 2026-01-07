Left Menu

Son of IMC Chief in Legal Trouble After Accident Reveals Crystal Meth

Farman Raza Khan, son of IMC leader Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, was involved in a car accident revealing possession of crystal meth. Initially reluctant, he eventually handed over narcotics to police who charged him under the NDPS Act after finding the substance during a vehicle search.

  • India

The son of Ittehade Millat Council chief, Farman Raza Khan, faces legal trouble after a road accident exposed his alleged possession of an illegal drug. Police discovered the crystal meth following an incident near the Kachhiyani Kheda temple in Shahjahanpur, where Khan's vehicle collided with a bus.

No injuries occurred despite the severe damage to Khan's vehicle. Farman Raza Khan, 30, is the son of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, previously accused in last year's Bareilly violence. The police response to the accident led to the recovery of half a gram of crystal meth.

During interrogation, Khan admitted to purchasing a gram of the banned substance in Delhi for personal use. Although Khan attempted to delay a vehicle search, police retrieved the drugs and subsequently filed charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

