Indian cricket's latest sensation, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has garnered international attention with his explosive batting in the IPL, including setting a new record with a 35-ball century. The teen prodigy has been lauded by legendary cricketer Steve Waugh as a fantastic talent, though Waugh advises the young star to focus on maintaining control.

Waugh, speaking during a media interaction organized by JioStar, Cricket Australia, and the Australian Government, emphasized the importance of grounding Suryavanshi amid the growing expectations surrounding his rapid rise. As the youngest player to notch such an achievement in the IPL, comparisons with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar have inevitably arisen.

Waugh cautions against equating Suryavanshi with Tendulkar, whose extraordinary feats as a teenager in international cricket are etched in history, emphasizing that such talent emerges rarely. As Indian teams now tour Australia with confidence, the support for Suryavanshi is a bright spot in the future of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)