Left Menu

Musical Drama 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' Set for October Release

The musical love story 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa is set to release on October 2. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a blend of love and hate. Rane also stars in the upcoming 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:32 IST
Musical Drama 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' Set for October Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting announcement, the upcoming musical drama 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat', featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is scheduled for release on October 2. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri, famed for his work on 'Marjaavaan' and 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Sharing the film's poster through his Instagram, Rane generated buzz with the caption, '2nd October 2025. Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra will see the unveiling of the passion and intrigue of 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' in cinemas.'

As the anticipation builds, Bajwa's commitment to her craft is evident with her upcoming appearances in 'Housefull 5' and 'Baaghi 4'. Meanwhile, Rane has also been announced to reprise his role in 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025