Musical Drama 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' Set for October Release

In an exciting announcement, the upcoming musical drama 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat', featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is scheduled for release on October 2. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri, famed for his work on 'Marjaavaan' and 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Sharing the film's poster through his Instagram, Rane generated buzz with the caption, '2nd October 2025. Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra will see the unveiling of the passion and intrigue of 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' in cinemas.'

As the anticipation builds, Bajwa's commitment to her craft is evident with her upcoming appearances in 'Housefull 5' and 'Baaghi 4'. Meanwhile, Rane has also been announced to reprise his role in 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'.

