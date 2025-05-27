Left Menu

Kickstart Legacy: Martial Arts Merge in 'Karate Kid: Legends'

In 'Karate Kid: Legends', Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio unite to train a new karate kid, starring Ben Wang as Li Fong. The film connects the universes of past films and highlights generational mentorship. It reflects on preserving the franchise's legacy while introducing a new protagonist to resonate with audiences.

27-05-2025
In the latest addition to the martial arts film franchise, 'Karate Kid: Legends', legendary actors Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio come together to mentor a new karate protégé, transitioning their legacy to a future generation. Ben Wang stars as Li Fong, a Beijing kung fu prodigy adjusting to life in New York City.

The iconic duo reprises their famous roles, bridging the gap between their storied histories in the franchise. While Macchio returns as Daniel LaRusso from the original 1984 film, Chan resumes his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 reboot. Together, they cultivate a narrative of mentorship and cross-cultural camaraderie.

Macchio and Chan conveyed their enthusiasm for the project in an interview, expressing a commitment to preserving the essence of the franchise while infusing it with new life through Wang's character. Wang acknowledges the challenges and honors associated with stepping into a renowned series, striving to both respect its rich history and connect with its fanbase.

