Congress Affirms Alliance with DMK, Denies Coalition with TVK in Tamil Nadu Elections

Congress party's in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, affirmed that the party will maintain its long-standing alliance with the ruling DMK, ruling out any coalition with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for the upcoming Assembly elections. Key discussions on seat-sharing are anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:17 IST
Girish Chodankar, Congress party's overseer for Tamil Nadu, emphasized the party's commitment to its alliance with the ruling DMK, dismissing rumors of a tie-up with the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for the approaching Assembly elections.

During a press meet, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai and other leaders, Chodankar reiterated the strong bond between Congress and DMK, highlighting his recent meeting with Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin. He assured that decisions on electoral strategies, including seat-sharing, are forthcoming.

Despite inquiries about Congress's internal discussions and seat-sharing demands, Chodankar refrained from commenting, reiterating that the details regarding the number of seats to contest would be disclosed soon, downplaying talks of power-sharing demands.

