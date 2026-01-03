Congress Affirms Alliance with DMK, Denies Coalition with TVK in Tamil Nadu Elections

Girish Chodankar, Congress party's overseer for Tamil Nadu, emphasized the party's commitment to its alliance with the ruling DMK, dismissing rumors of a tie-up with the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for the approaching Assembly elections.

During a press meet, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai and other leaders, Chodankar reiterated the strong bond between Congress and DMK, highlighting his recent meeting with Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin. He assured that decisions on electoral strategies, including seat-sharing, are forthcoming.

Despite inquiries about Congress's internal discussions and seat-sharing demands, Chodankar refrained from commenting, reiterating that the details regarding the number of seats to contest would be disclosed soon, downplaying talks of power-sharing demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)