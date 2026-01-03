Congress Stands Firm with DMK in Tamil Nadu, Dismisses Alliance Rumors with TVK
Girish Chodankar, Congress party's in-charge for Tamil Nadu, reaffirmed the party's alliance with DMK for the upcoming Assembly elections, dismissing any partnership with TVK. He expressed confidence in the continued partnership and indicated that discussions on seat-sharing with DMK are underway.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Girish Chodankar, the Congress party's in-charge for Tamil Nadu, confirmed that the party is steadfast in its alliance with the ruling DMK for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Chodankar dismissed any speculation of a coalition with actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Addressing the media alongside TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai, Chodankar recalled his recent meeting with DMK President M K Stalin. He assured that the long-standing association with DMK remains robust and emphasized ongoing discussions regarding seat-sharing arrangements between the two parties.
Chodankar deflected inquiries concerning Congress official Praveen Chakravarthy's meeting with TVK chief Vijay, reiterating that negotiations on the exact number of seats Congress would contest are yet to be concluded. He affirmed that power aspirations are integral to political ambitions, implying that parties naturally aim for governance roles.
