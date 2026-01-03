Global Leaders React to US Strike on Venezuela: A Diplomatic Storm

The international community is abuzz with responses to the US military strike on Venezuela, leading to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. While some nations express significant concern and call for restraint, others back the decisive US move, highlighting deep global divides on the issue.

Russia and China have led the charge against the US actions, condemning the strike as a violation of international law and urging the immediate release of Venezuela's legitimized leaders. Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for dialogue, while China's Foreign Ministry labeled the event a holographic breach of sovereignty.

Contrastingly, leaders like Argentinian President Javier Milei praised the intervention, viewing it as a move towards freedom. Meanwhile, the EU and UK's responses remain cautious, focusing on protecting international law and urging a careful examination of the unfolding scenario. US President Donald Trump has indicated plans to manage Venezuela's transition, leveraging its vast oil reserves.

