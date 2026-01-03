Left Menu

Tragedy in Crans-Montana: New Year's Eve Fire Sparks Criminal Investigation

A devastating fire at a Swiss bar during a New Year's Eve party resulted in 40 deaths and 119 injuries. Bar operators are under investigation for possible negligence. Witnesses noted sparklers near flammable materials, possibly triggering the blaze. Authorities continue to identify victims and investigate safety compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a catastrophic fire that erupted in a Swiss bar on New Year's Eve, 40 people have been killed, and 119 were left injured, some with severe burns. Two individuals running the establishment are under criminal investigation, with charges including homicide by negligence.

The fire at Le Constellation, located in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, is one of the deadliest incidents in Switzerland's recent history. Authorities are working to identify the victims, while attention shifts to how the tragedy unfolded. Witnesses described sparklers used near a soundproof ceiling, potentially sparking the inferno.

Valais prosecutors are examining the bar's safety measures, including renovations and fire extinguishing systems. As the investigation progresses, officials stress the importance of determining whether standards were breached. Local citizens demand clarity and accountability to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

