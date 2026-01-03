Tragedy in Crans-Montana: New Year's Eve Fire Sparks Criminal Investigation

In the wake of a catastrophic fire that erupted in a Swiss bar on New Year's Eve, 40 people have been killed, and 119 were left injured, some with severe burns. Two individuals running the establishment are under criminal investigation, with charges including homicide by negligence.

The fire at Le Constellation, located in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, is one of the deadliest incidents in Switzerland's recent history. Authorities are working to identify the victims, while attention shifts to how the tragedy unfolded. Witnesses described sparklers used near a soundproof ceiling, potentially sparking the inferno.

Valais prosecutors are examining the bar's safety measures, including renovations and fire extinguishing systems. As the investigation progresses, officials stress the importance of determining whether standards were breached. Local citizens demand clarity and accountability to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)