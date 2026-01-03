Tragic Chase: Innocent Biker Falls Victim to Escaping Criminals
A 42-year-old man named Sheetal was killed in a tragic incident when alleged criminals, trying to escape the police, ran him over in Saharanpur. This occurred during a pursuit by Uttarakhand Police, with efforts now underway to track the criminals using CCTV footage from the area.
A 42-year-old named Sheetal tragically lost his life after being struck by a car driven by alleged criminals on Saturday. The incident occurred in Saharanpur as the suspects attempted to evade arrest by the Uttarakhand Police.
The chase began in the Dehat Kotwali area, where a police team had pursued the accused into Uttar Pradesh. Station House Officer Sube Singh reported that barriers were set up near Sheikhpura Qadeem in an attempt to apprehend the suspects.
Upon seeing the police, the suspects reversed their car at high speed, colliding with Sheetal, who was on a motorcycle. The impact was severe, leading to his death despite medical efforts. Authorities are utilizing CCTV footage to track down the fleeing criminals.
