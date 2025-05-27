World Sunscreen Day: Your Skin's Shield Against Invisible Threats

As the intensity of the sun continues to rise each year, dermatologists around the world have issued a clarion call this World Sunscreen Day: integrate sun protection into your daily routine, no exceptions. Whether you're lounging under a beach umbrella or merely on a grocery run, UV radiation makes no exceptions.

Experts caution that neglecting a daily sunscreen regimen does more than diminish your radiance; it could irreversibly harm your skin and materially elevate cancer risk. "Sun protection transcends cosmetic issues; it's a cornerstone of lifetime skin health," explained Dr Mandeep Singh, Head of Plastic Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery at Gurugram's Paras Health.

In an ANI interview, Dr. Singh emphasized the indefatigable nature of UV rays, which can penetrate clouds, car windows, and even office glass. "A broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, applied liberally and re-applied every two to three hours, is foundational," he advised, underscoring that "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

Though UV radiation remains invisible, its impact is anything but. From sunburns to pigmentation and even deadly skin cancers, the sun's rays are responsible for some of the most preventable skin maladies, often manifesting years later. "Prolonged UV exposure prompts fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and uneven skin tone, often prematurely," said Dr Amiteshwar Singh, a Consultant Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon at Amritsar's Livasa Hospital.

He highlighted that these aging signs develop silently beneath the skin long before they become apparent. "Today's investment in your skin assures it remains resilient, smooth, and luminous over time," he remarked.

Contrary to popular belief, sunscreen is essential even indoors or on overcast days. "The sun's harmful rays can pierce through clouds and bounce off surfaces like water, sand, and concrete, making year-round protection crucial," noted Dr Narander Singla, Lead Consultant - Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. During an ANI discussion, Dr. Singla warned that sun damage accumulates, with each unprotected moment under UV exposure contributing over time.

"Today's temporary tan could yield tomorrow's significant skin damage," he observed, recommending a daily SPF minimum of 30, with SPF 50 or higher for external outings.

Augment this with protective clothing, sunglasses, and shade-seeking during peak sun hours (10 am to 4 pm), and you've got a formidable defense against UV damage. From creating glowing skin to mitigating disease risk, sunscreen offers more than mere aesthetic benefits; it's a vital investment in your skin's longevity and overall health.

As we commemorate World Sunscreen Day, medical professionals share a resounding message: never venture out without your SPF gear. Even while indoors, make sunscreen a constant companion.

Implement sun care as an indispensable daily ritual because safeguarding your skin today is the most precious gift you can offer your future self. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)