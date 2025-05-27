Left Menu

Nepal Vows to Safeguard the Sacred Himalayas Amid Climate Threats

Nepal is dedicated to safeguarding the Himalayas against climate change, said Minister Badri Prasad Pandey. The government prioritizes sustainable tourism, infrastructure development, and environmental protection. Last year, a cleanup operation on Everest removed significant waste. Pandey emphasizes honoring cultural heritage and local communities while advocating for robust conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:00 IST
Nepal is making significant commitments to protect the majestic Himalayas from the looming threats of climate change, declared a senior government official on Tuesday. Badri Prasad Pandey, Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, urged that safeguarding these mountains is a collective duty.

Highlighting initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable tourism, he noted Nepal's focus on infrastructure development and mountaineering training. Last year, a clean-up team successfully removed 11 tonnes of waste and remains from Everest. Pandey also praised diligent Sherpas and mountain guides who enhance safety and environmental awareness in the region.

Marking International Everest Day, Pandey honored mountaineers dedicated to preserving Himalayan culture. He advocated immediate and wise actions to secure the mountains for future generations, emphasizing the Himalayas' cultural significance as 'a bridge of civilization.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

